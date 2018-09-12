Brown to agree new Celtic deal “in next couple of weeks”, fantastic news for Rodgers

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown has revealed he will agree a new deal in the “next couple of weeks”, which is fantastic news to the supporters and manager Brendan Rodgers.
The 33-year-old’s existing contract expires next summer but he will be extending his stay at Parkhead after holding talks with the club before the international break.
Brown said to STV: “Me and the club we are speaking. There is no problem between myself and the club. They know I’m going to sign. There (are) no issues whatsoever. It’s just a matter of time for us to get it done.
“We first started talking just before international break. It will be done in next couple of weeks hopefully. I still feel I’ve got a good few years left in me. That will be part of the discussion. I think two or three years easily. I feel fit and I feel good.”
Signed from Hibernian in 2007, the Scotland international has gone on to make 478 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 95 goals.
The central-midfielder has won eight Scottish Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and five Scottish League Cups during his 11 years at Parkhead and could add to his trophy cabinet this season.
Celtic are currently second in the division with nine points from their first four games this season, having beaten Livingston (3-1), losing to Hearts (0-1), Hamilton Academicals (1-0) and Rangers (1-0).
Brown has hardly missed a game in any competition under Rodgers, making 123 appearances since the ex-Liverpool boss took over in May 2016. Neil Lennon is the only manager he’s racked up more games for (163) in his career.
This season, Brown has made 13 appearances in all competitions – six in the Champions League qualifiers, four in the Premiership, two in the Europa League qualifiers and one in the League Cup.
Stats from Transfermarkt.