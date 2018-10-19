Brown reveals he’s spoken to Lawwell over Celtic coaching role

Scott Brown revealed he’s spoken to Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell and manager Brendan Rodgers over a coaching role, reports The Sun. The long-serving midfielder is in the final year of his contract and is in talks with the club over his future.
Brown admitted he isn’t yet ready to hang up his boots but has been speaking with Lawwell and Rodgers over taking up a position with the backroom staff after his playing days have come to an end. The 33-year-old remains a key player in the first-team and has been a leader for 11 years.
Signed from Hibernian in 2007, the Scotland international has gone on to make 476 appearances in all competitions, winning eight Scottish Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and four Scottish League Cups. The 55-cap star retired from international duty in 2017 to focus on his club career.
Brown is clearly not looking to retire as a player just yet, but Celtic don’t want to lose their leader when he does hag up his boots. They want his experience in the backroom and have begun the process to maintain his stay at Parkhead, likely in a coaching capacity.
He said: “Myself, the gaffer and Peter Lawwell have been chatting and it seems to have gone well. I am just concentrating on playing right now. I’ll go and do my coaching badges in the summer, but I’ll see how long my legs last before I think about moving upstairs.”
Stats from Transfermarkt.