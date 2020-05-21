Brody Paterson signs new Celtic contract

Celtic youngster Brody Paterson has taken to Twitter to announce that he has committed his future to the Glasgow giants.

Paterson has stated that he has put pen to paper on a new three-year contract with Celtic.

The 19-year-old winger has said that he is proud to continue his footballing journey with the Hoops and is looking forward to getting back to action.

Buzzing to have signed a new 3 year deal at @celticfc, extremely proud moment for myself and the family. Can’t wait to get back playing and continuing the hard work💚 pic.twitter.com/w72J0HOUL4 — Brody Paterson (@brodypatersonn) May 21, 2020

Possible first-team debut next season?

Paterson is part of the Celtic youth team and has not made an appearance for the senior side yet.

However, the Hoops’ faith in him suggests that he could play for Neil Lennon’s side soon in the future.

Celtic always promote their youth players and give chances to those who are ready and have the calibre.

If the 19-year-old Scottish winger works hard and continues to progress, then the teenager could make his debut for the Celtic first team next season.

The Hoops have won the Scottish Premiership title for the past nine seasons, and in 2020-21, they will be going for 10 in a row.

It would be great for Paterson if he gets to play a role for Celtic next season in their quest to win the title for the 10th time in a row.