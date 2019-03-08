Leeds United fancied to maintain promotion charge at Bristol City

Leeds United visit Bristol City on Saturday aiming to keep up the pressure at the top of the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are second in the standings, two points behind Norwich City, while the Robins are sixth.
Leeds demolished promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion last weekend and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped them to follow up with a 2-1 victory at Ashton Gate.
“It may have just been a point for Bristol City at Preston last Saturday, but Deepdale is a tough place to go and it was important for them to end their run of defeats as swiftly as possible,” he said.
“Leeds answered their critics with an absolute bang against West Brom. They were superb last Friday night and will be feeling confident again heading to Ashton Gate.”
Leeds have an excellent recent record against City, losing just one of their last 13 meetings. Goals by Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez sealed a 2-0 victory for Leeds in the reverse fixture back in November.