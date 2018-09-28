Bristol City tipped to add to Aton Villa manager’s woes this weekend

Aston Villa head to Bristol City in the Championship on Friday aiming to get their promotion bid back on track.
Villa’s 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend dropped them to 13th in the table, although they are only five points adrift of top spot.
The Robins are eighth in the table having collected just a point more than Villa this season.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes Villa could be in for more woe this weekend and has tipped Famara Diedhiou to score first for the home side on the way to a 2-1 victory (35/1 with Sky Bet).
“Things were looking good for City until they lost two on the spin last week to drop out of the top six altogether, while Steve Bruce is never too far away from a crisis at Villa,” he said.
“They looked to be on the right track after beating Rotherham, but the defeat at home to Wednesday was a massive setback.
“I think this one will be close, but I am going to back a home win.”
Bruce’s side took four points off City last season, drawing 1-1 away from home before romping to a 5-0 success at Villa Park.
City are priced at 6/4 to win the game, with Villa on offer at 17/10 and the draw available at 12/5.