‘Brilliant performance’, ‘superb’ – Rondon showered with praise by some fans

11 November, 2018 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, West Brom


Newcastle United had Salomon Rondon to thank after the striker’s brace helped them to a 2-1 win over Bournemouth. Rafael Benitez’s side sealed consecutive wins in the Premier League to leapfrog four places clear of the relegation zone. After waiting 10 games for their first league victory, they now boast the best recent form in the bottom-half of the table.

Rondon scored two first-half goals in give his side clear daylight going into the restart, but a Jefferson Lerma goal on the stroke of half-time meant there was only one goal in it. Newcastle managed to keep the Cherries at bay to record their second win of the campaign and supporters were full of praise for Rondon for his efforts.

The 29-year-old joined Newcastle on loan from West Bromwich Albion over the summer and has gone on to make eight appearances in all competitions, contributing four goals. Rondon is an athletic centre-forward who boasts great physical attributes to wrestle off defenders and could be an important signing for the sake of United’s survival hopes.

He scored 28 goals in 120 games for Albion after his initial 2015-arrival to England from Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.