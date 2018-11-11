‘Brilliant performance’, ‘superb’ – Rondon showered with praise by some fans

Newcastle United had Salomon Rondon to thank after the striker’s brace helped them to a 2-1 win over Bournemouth. Rafael Benitez’s side sealed consecutive wins in the Premier League to leapfrog four places clear of the relegation zone. After waiting 10 games for their first league victory, they now boast the best recent form in the bottom-half of the table.
Rondon scored two first-half goals in give his side clear daylight going into the restart, but a Jefferson Lerma goal on the stroke of half-time meant there was only one goal in it. Newcastle managed to keep the Cherries at bay to record their second win of the campaign and supporters were full of praise for Rondon for his efforts.
Brilliant performance. Great to see a number 9 in black and white scoring again! 👍
— Toon Polls (@ToonPolls) November 10, 2018
The best number 9 performance St James’ Park in a long long time! Well played Bonny lad!!
— JJ Fletcher (@JJFletcher7) November 10, 2018
You were superb today. Strong as hell. Keep it up 👏👏👏⚫⚪
— Emma (@emmazz2015) November 10, 2018
@salorondon23 you were absolutely fantastic today, a 10/10 performance!!!!⚫️⚪️
— billy lotion (@sc64802714) November 10, 2018
You were Superb, monster. PARTIDAZO GLADIADOR 🇻🇪⚽️⚽️
— Ezzio Flores (@EzioJF) November 10, 2018
Absolute Tank. Superb Number 9 performance. That's all we want. #NUFC
— Jimmy Angel (@jimmyangel3) November 11, 2018
The 29-year-old joined Newcastle on loan from West Bromwich Albion over the summer and has gone on to make eight appearances in all competitions, contributing four goals. Rondon is an athletic centre-forward who boasts great physical attributes to wrestle off defenders and could be an important signing for the sake of United’s survival hopes.
He scored 28 goals in 120 games for Albion after his initial 2015-arrival to England from Zenit Saint Petersburg.
