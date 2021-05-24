‘Brilliant News’: Piers Morgan hails Arsenal for missing out on Europe

Arsenal ended their Premier League campaign on a positive note as they defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 on Sunday.

The win was not enough to secure European football for next season, and this has been hailed as ‘brilliant news’ by journalist and fan Piers Morgan.





Going into the final matchday, the Gunners already knew they were out of contention for the Europa League. The only possible way to qualify for Europe was through the Conference League, by finishing seventh.

Tottenham winning at Leicester City ensured their north London rivals would finish eighth and miss out on Europe for the first time in more than two decades.

Before the match began, Morgan had tweeted what he thought of the final day. He said:

“If we beat Brighton and Spurs/ Everton both drop points then we will qualify for the new utterly pointless Europa Conference League for teams not good enough to get into either the Champions League or Europa League. Come on boys!!!!!”

Once the results had been confirmed and the Gunners failed to qualify, the journalist took to Twitter again, to express his feelings. This time he said:

“UPDATE: BOOM! We fail to qualify for the Europa Conference League!! Brilliant news.”

Here is the tweet:

UPDATE: BOOM! We fail to qualify for the Europa Conference League!! Brilliant news. 👍 https://t.co/lBNoO8mvwj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2021

SL View

Not qualifying for UEFA’s newly announced competition could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. It will give the club a chance to focus solely on the Premier League and try to climb up the table.

But it also means that manager Mikel Arteta will have no excuses if the team performs the same way next season. Despite winning their last five league games, this campaign has been a bitter disappointment for the Gunners.

For the stature and financial health of the club, they should be playing in a European competition, but their aim should be higher than the Conference League. Having not been a part of the Champions League since the 2016/17 season, the aim for 2021/22 should be to get there.

And without Thursday night football to worry about, Arsenal should give it their all and try to return to the top four. Arteta should use this season as motivation to ensure the same mistakes are not repeated.

Also Read: Martin Odegaard speaks on his Arsenal future amid Emiliano Buendia speculation