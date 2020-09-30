Brighton vs Manchester United confirmed starting lineups

Brighton take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.

The Seagulls have been impressive this season even though they have not managed to get the best result all the time. They will be looking to cause all sorts of problems for Manchester United tonight.





The Red Devils are firm favourites heading into this game but they have been mediocre so far this season and they will have to improve a lot in order to win this one comfortably.

Here are the confirmed starting lineups.

Manchester United: Henderson, Dalot, Bailly, Lindelof, Williams, McTominay, Fred, Mata, Van de Beek, James, Ighalo

The boys are back in Brighton! Here’s how we line up for tonight’s #CarabaoCup clash 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 30, 2020

It will be interesting to see how Manchester United perform without the creativity of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba here. Although, the Frenchman is on the bench.

Meanwhile, Rashford has been dropped to the bench as well and Anthony Martial is not in the squad.

The Red Devils have not been at their best going forward in the recent weeks and tonight isn’t going to be easy with the team selection.

Brighton will fancy their chances of getting a good result here.