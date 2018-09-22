Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur will bid to get their season back on track when they visit Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.
Consecutive defeats against Watford and Liverpool were followed by a 2-1 Champions League loss at Inter Milan on Tuesday and Spurs will be eager to bounce back this weekend.
Brighton head into the game having drawn their last two matches against Fulham and Southampton.
The teams have faced each other twice before in the Premier League, with Spurs winning 2-0 at home before drawing 1-1 away last season.
Brighton’s last victory against Spurs was a 2-1 success in Division One back in 1983.
The home side are priced at 17/4 to win the game, with Spurs on offer at 4/6 and the draw available at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🔢 Here's how Albion line up against @SpursOfficial at the Amex Stadium.
🇷🇴 No changes to the starting line-up, but @FlorinAndone11 takes his place on the bench for the first time this season.#BHATOT #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uyJg0306MX
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) September 22, 2018
#THFC: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane (C). @WilliamHill odds 👉 https://t.co/lIkU0eyKYL pic.twitter.com/A8B5I5m9Gx
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 22, 2018