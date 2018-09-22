Blog Competitions English Premier League Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

22 September, 2018 Brighton, English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur will bid to get their season back on track when they visit Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

Consecutive defeats against Watford and Liverpool were followed by a 2-1 Champions League loss at Inter Milan on Tuesday and Spurs will be eager to bounce back this weekend.

Brighton head into the game having drawn their last two matches against Fulham and Southampton.

The teams have faced each other twice before in the Premier League, with Spurs winning 2-0 at home before drawing 1-1 away last season.

Brighton’s last victory against Spurs was a 2-1 success in Division One back in 1983.

The home side are priced at 17/4 to win the game, with Spurs on offer at 4/6 and the draw available at 3/1.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

