Brighton vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United visit Brighton & Hove Albion in Sunday aiming to record their second victory of the new Premier League season.
United won 2-1 at home to Leicester last weekend, while Brighton were beaten 2-0 at Watford.
The Red Devils lost 1-0 at the Amex Stadium back in May and they will be eager to avoid a repeat this weekend.
Pascal Gross’ second-half header guaranteed Brighton’s Premier League status on an evening where United were well under-par.
Jose Mourinho’s side failed to score in their last two away league games of 2017/18, but they are favourites to triumph on Sunday.
Brighton are priced at 19/5 to win the game, with United on offer at 5/6 and the draw available at 5/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🔢 Here's how Albion line up for today's @premierleague game against @ManUtd at the Amex Stadium…
2⃣ changes – Martin Montoya comes in for his Albion debut. Gaetan Bong also returns.
🔵⚪️ #BHAFC v #MUFC 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/iizZ56NO1h
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 19, 2018
3⃣ changes from the opening day win over Leicester – what do we think, #MUFC fans? #BHAMUN pic.twitter.com/9JvGhIatg9
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2018
