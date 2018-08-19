Blog Competitions English Premier League Brighton vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

19 August, 2018 Brighton, English Premier League, Manchester United


Manchester United visit Brighton & Hove Albion in Sunday aiming to record their second victory of the new Premier League season.

United won 2-1 at home to Leicester last weekend, while Brighton were beaten 2-0 at Watford.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 at the Amex Stadium back in May and they will be eager to avoid a repeat this weekend.

Pascal Gross’ second-half header guaranteed Brighton’s Premier League status on an evening where United were well under-par.

Jose Mourinho’s side failed to score in their last two away league games of 2017/18, but they are favourites to triumph on Sunday.

Brighton are priced at 19/5 to win the game, with United on offer at 5/6 and the draw available at 5/2.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

