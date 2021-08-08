Brighton & Hove Albion interested in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah as they look to improve their scoring record next season, The Sun reports.

The 22-year-old has been on the fringes of the Gunners’ first-team this year, and he could head for the exit door before the transfer deadline closes.

It is now reported that the Seagulls are weighing up an approach for the marksman, who has also been linked with Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

The Gunners are eyeing around £20 million for his services. Brighton are deemed front-runners to sign him with Palace reluctant to meet the price.

Sportslens view:

Nketiah was in-and-out of the starting line-up during the first half of last season, but struggled to secure regular game time in the back end.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were preferred ahead of him, and there could be more competition with a new striker lined up.

Both Nketiah and Lacazette have entered the final year of their contracts, and the Gunners are likely to part ways with at least one player this summer.

Given Lacazette’s importance up front, Nketiah could be the one to make way. The Seagulls may benefit after doing business for Ben White recently.

The Gunners recently agreed on an extended payment package for White where they will pay the first £30 million of the £50m deal within 12 months.

Nketiah’s move to Brighton would help the Gunners lower that payment, though they may prefer cash up front to facilitate more signings.

The 22-year-old has the potential to bag 15 goals per season, but he has not been offered consistent playing time to make his mark.

A move elsewhere appears ideal for him at the present point of his career. It remains to be seen whether his ankle injury scuppers a transfer.

He picked up the knock in the recent friendly against Chelsea. The Gunners have confirmed that he will be sidelined for around four weeks.

