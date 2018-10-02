Brighton could agree £10m deal with Celtic for McGregor

Celtic could lose attacking-midfielder Callum McGregor, with Brighton & Hove Albion keen on a deal for the £10m-rated star. The Hoops’ struggles in the Scottish Premiership could convince the 25-year-old to seek greener pastures, potentially opening the door to a January move or transfer next summer.
According to The Sun (h/t Express), McGregor is keen to make the switch. Celtic are currently fifth in the Premiership this season with 13 points from seven games, six behind leaders Hearts. Brendan Rodgers’ men have started the new campaign slowly, dropping points on a regular basis away from home, and McGregor has been tipped to exit Parkhead as a result.
Brighton will reportedly have lucrative funds to spend when the winter transfer window opens in January and they’re willing to put down £10m to procure McGregor’s signature. The Seagulls find themselves 15th in the Premier League table with five points from seven games, having failed to win in their last five.
Only five clubs have scored fewer goals than Albion, so Chris Hughton is identifying players who could bring more attacking threat to the side to aid their task of survival. McGregor, who has risen through the youth ranks to the Celtic first-team has scored and created 65 goals in 182 games in all competitions.
Stats from Transfermarkt.