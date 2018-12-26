Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal visit Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday aiming to stay in touch with the top four in the Premier League.
The Gunners’ 3-1 victory over Burnley on Saturday left them fifth in the table, level on points with Chelsea.
Brighton are in mid-table following their 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth over the weekend.
The two sides last met back in March, with Brighton running out 2-1 winners.
However, Arsenal had won the previous five meetings in all competitions and they are strongly fancied to pick up three points on Boxing Day.
Brighton are priced at 4/1 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at 8/13 and the draw available at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's how Albion line up for today's match against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium…
3 changes for the Seagulls – Shane Duffy, Dale Stephens and Glenn Murray return to the side.

— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) December 26, 2018
TEAM NEWS
Here's how we line up for #BHAARS
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 26, 2018