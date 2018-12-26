Blog Competitions English Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

26 December, 2018 Arsenal, Brighton, English Premier League


Arsenal visit Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday aiming to stay in touch with the top four in the Premier League.

The Gunners’ 3-1 victory over Burnley on Saturday left them fifth in the table, level on points with Chelsea.

Brighton are in mid-table following their 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth over the weekend.

The two sides last met back in March, with Brighton running out 2-1 winners.

However, Arsenal had won the previous five meetings in all competitions and they are strongly fancied to pick up three points on Boxing Day.

Brighton are priced at 4/1 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at 8/13 and the draw available at 3/1.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

