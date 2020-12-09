Brighton 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

The 2020 Brighton kits feature bold and catchy colours. They are a throwback to the 80s and yet to manage to deliver a modern feel.

Brighton 2020/21 Home Kit

The Brighton and Hove Albion home shirt made by Nike is blue in colour with white pinstripes.





The American Express sponsor logo is completed in white and the shirt features a buttoned collar and sleeve cuffs that are white as well.

The Nike swoosh on the shirt is golden in colour and the home shirt is inspired by the 1983-84 Brighton kit.

White shorts and blue socks complete the 2020-21 home strip for Brighton.

Brighton 2020/21 Away Kit

The away shirt for Brighton is based on Nike Challenge III teamwork template and is predominantly yellow and blue in colour.

According to the sportswear giants, the Brighton away shirt reflects the club’s kits from the early 1980s.

The collar, logos and the sleeve cuffs are all designed in blue and the away kit is completed with blue shorts and yellow socks.

Brighton 2020/21 Third Kit

The Brighton third kit for the 2020-21 season is predominantly black in colour with the logos designed in white.

The sleeves are black in colour as well but the shade is lighter as compared to the rest of the shirt.

The kit is complete with black shorts and black socks.

How do you feel about this season’s Brighton kits? Let us know on Twitter.

And remember to check out the rest of our 2020 Premier League kits.