Brian Laudrup thinks Rangers will have a plan to replace Alfredo Morelos

Former Rangers star Brian Laudrup has revealed that the Ibrox giants will have a plan in place to replace Alfredo Morelos should the Colombian move on this summer.

Morelos has been Rangers’ best player for the last couple of seasons and losing him would be a massive blow for Steven Gerrard’s team. However, Laudrup believes that Rangers will have something up their sleeve to deal with his loss.





He said via Daily Record: “If Rangers were to get an offer for Morelos that meets their asking price, and that remains to be seen, the management team might feel they can get two, three or even four players with that money who could make a real difference.

“Reinvesting could be the key to building a better overall squad. Of course, you can’t guarantee success with new signings but Rangers must have something up their sleeve. We have seen names being linked and they will have prepared a plan to quickly activate.

“The burden of goalscoring has been on the shoulders of Morelos for three seasons now and he has done extremely well at the club overall.

“He must be a nightmare for defenders to play against and he has this edge that I really like when it is controlled. But we have to be honest and say there have also been times when he has been a liability.

“He has given Gerrard some big concerns with his red cards and disciplinary issues.

“Last season, Morelos was fantastic in Europe and very good in the Premiership up to Christmas. Maybe the one thing you could say is that he has never really convinced against Celtic.

“I think that would be a fair judgment. In any case, replacing him would not be easy because the team has relied on him so much. Any new striker would have to hit the ground running. It couldn’t take weeks and weeks.”

It will be interesting to see who they bring in to replace Morelos’s goals. Whoever comes in, will have to make an immediate impact. Rangers cannot afford to invest in talents. They must look to bring in someone who is a proven goalscorer at the top level.

Morelos’s departure will bring in the funds needed to make a top signing and it will be interesting to see if Rangers can get their recruitment right.

They will be desperate to dent Celtic’s hopes of winning the league ten years in a row and they need to have their squad ready for that. A lot of their hopes will depend on the kind of transfer window they have this summer.

A poor window would make Celtic overwhelming favourites to retain their crown next season.