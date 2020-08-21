Brian Kerr comments on reported Celtic target David Turnbull

Brian Kerr has raved about reported Celtic target David Turnbull and has said that the Motherwell star will only get better, as quoted in The Daily Record.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are interested in signing Turnbull from Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell in the summer transfer window.





It has been reported that Celtic manager Neil Lennon sent first-team coach Gavin Strachan to watch the young midfielder in action for Motherwell against Hibernian away from home at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership last weekend.

Former Motherwell and Scotland international midfielder Kerr has spoken highly of Turnbull, and he believes that the 21-year-old will eventually leave Well.

The Daily Record quotes Kerr as saying about Turnbull:“I think everyone knows what David’s got in his locker in terms of his ability and what he can do on the pitch.

“He’s come back and he’s already got off the mark. He’s very good at creating opportunities and some of his play and touches outside the box have been exceptional.

“The big challenge for Motherwell now is how long can they keep a hold of him. We’d like him to still be here [by the end of the transfer window in October]. Everybody knows there’s going to be teams interested because of his quality.

“He’s come back from an injury that kept him out for a long time, but he’s come back and hit the ground running right away, so he’s only going to get better, fitter and stronger. Only time will tell, but I think some time in the near future David Turnbull will eventually go.”

Wait for one more season

Celtic are a big club, and the Hoops will be looking to make it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row this season.

It would make sense for the Glasgow giants to add Turnbull to their squad, but the youngster may not get much playing time at Celtic Park this season.

The Scotland Under-21 international was injured for most of last season, and he needs to play regularly to get back to his best.

Staying at Motherwell will see Turnbull do just that, and it would be best for the player if he stays at Well for one more season at least.