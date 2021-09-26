Brest and Metz will be looking to pick up their first league wins of the season when the two sides meet in Ligue 1 this weekend.

Judging by the start from the two sides, they are likely to be involved in a relegation battle this season. This could be a six-pointer for them.

Brest vs Metz team news

Brest will be without Christophe Herelle, Sebastien Cibois and Jere Uronen due to injuries.

Meanwhile, the visitors are without Kevin N’Doram and Manuel Cabit due to injuries. Dylan Bronn is suspended.

Brest: Bizot; Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Brassier, Duverne; Belkebla, Agoume, Faivre; Honorat, Cardona, Mounie

Metz: Oukidja; Niakate, Kouyate, Udol; Centonze, Sarr, Pajot, Maiga, Yade; Gueye, Niane

Brest vs Metz form guide

Brest have failed to win their last 11 league games and they are up against a side that has failed to win their last 10 league games.

The home side have conceded 14 goals in the league so far and Metz have let in 15 in that same period.

Brest vs Metz betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brest vs Metz from bet365:

Match-winner:

Brest – 1/1

Draw – 5/2

Metz – 11/4

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 21/20

Under – 9/10

Brest vs Metz prediction

This will be a close contest between two sides who are going through a rough patch right now. Both sides will be desperate for the three points and it could be an open contest with a fair few goals.

A high scoring game is on the cards here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

