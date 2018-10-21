Brentford forward Ollie Watkins would be a smart signing for Tottenham

Tottenham failed to sign a single player during the summer transfer window, but Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that he could be active in the January transfer market.
He insisted recently that Spurs have money to spend. According to reports from the Daily Mail, Spurs are showing keen interest in Brentford forward Ollie Watkins.
The 22-year-old Championship forward is a fantastic young player and he is exactly what Spurs need at the moment. Pochettino has shown great success while working with young talents, and Spurs should not hesitate in bringing him him to the north London club.
Watkins has starred in the Championship, scoring four goals and registering two assists in 11 games this season. Last season, he scored 10 goals and grabbed four assists, which shows how valuable he is to the team.
He is a versatile, quick and skilful forward who can play up front or out wide. Thus, he can provide cover for the first choice striker Harry Kane, and can also play on the wings.
He is exactly the sort of signing Spurs should be making. Spurs have previously missed out on Jack Grealish and James Maddison, but they should be serious about landing him in January.