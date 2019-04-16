Brendan Rodgers wants Jarrod Bowen at Leicester but he should be perfect for Tottenham

With the domestic campaign in the UK (and in Europe) approaching its climax, big clubs in the Premier League have already started to make preliminary plans (or as we are made to believe) for the upcoming summer transfer window.
Clubs in the English football top tier could be looking to cherrypick some of the best talents in the Championship, and if Hull City fail to make the promotion (which is more likely) they could lose arguably one of their best players in Jarrod Bowen.
The 22-year-old has enjoyed a spectacular campaign for the Tigers, and he has been frequently linked with a move to Tottenham. Spurs have reportedly shown interest in the young attacking midfielder who has taken his game to a whole new level with 21 goals in the Championship this season.
Spurs could have strong competition on their hands as Leicester City have now joined the race, with club boss Brendan Rodgers keen to secure his services in the summer, reports The Sun (16 April, page 59).
Rodgers sees the young forward as the perfect player who could thrive playing in the crucial ten role with Jamie Vardy making his trademark runs in behind to stretch opposition defences.
However, Bowen would be perfect for Spurs and Mauricio Pochettino must not miss out on him. He enjoys playing on the right side and drifts inside during the game to get into good scoring positions. He is equally smart in playing in the advanced playmaker role.
Bowen certainly is good enough for the Premier League, but he needs to be properly guided to maximise his potential. And who else can get the best out of a young player than the Argentine boss? At Spurs, he certainly won’t be the focal point of attack and may have to play bit-part roles initially given the depth of attack Pochettino has at his disposal.
However, he will be surrounded by top-class players and established internationals at Spurs which will help him to improve his game. He is far from being the finished product, but certainly has the talent to become a star in the future. It is a risk worth taking.