Brendan Rodgers wants Alfredo Morelos at Leicester

Leicester City are apparently monitoring to Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos.
According to Teamtalk, Brendan Rodgers has asked the club to keep an eye on the Colombian.
Morelos has been in sensational form this season and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a better team come in for him this season.
Leicester City would be a significant step up from Rangers right now but the move will certainly infuriate the Rangers fans.
Rodgers is not exactly a favourite at Ibrox because of his ties with Celtic and the last thing the Rangers fans need is for him to swoop in and sign their best player.
Morelos has scored 28 goals for Steven Gerrard’s side all season and he could prove to be a decent alternative to Jamie Vardy.
He has shown that he has the skill set to make the step up. It will be interesting to see if Leicester make an offer for him at the end of this season.
Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links and here are some of the fan reactions.
