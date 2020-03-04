Brendan Rodgers urges Demarai Gray to improve his end product

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Demarai Gray has all the tools to succeed at the highest level.
The Foxes manager explained that Gray needs to improve his efficiency and add more goals/assists to his name. Rodgers also added that the youngster needs to look at Raheem Sterling and progress in a similar way.
The Manchester City star worked with Rodgers during their time together at Liverpool.
It will be interesting to see how Gray develops over the next few months. There is no doubt that he has a lot of potential.
With the right guidance, he could grow into a top-class winger just like Sterling did. Rodgers played a key role in his development at Liverpool and he will look to groom the Leicester player similarly.
As per the Leicester City boss, Gray has all the necessary attributes like speed, power, explosiveness and technique. It is evident that Gray will have need some polishing now.
Rodgers said to Leicester Mercury: “For Demarai it is efficiency. He has all the tools to play at the very highest level. If you look at speed, power, explosiveness, and technique, those are attributes he has. And he is a good lad. He trains every day and likes to be out on the training field. For him, if you look at his numbers, that is the key area. That is something attacking players are judged on, what you can create and score. If you are comparing him with a similar type of player, you are looking at a Raheem Sterling. These are the levels. [Gray] has played for England Under-21s and has a lot of caps at that level. Then it is how can you grow and be consistent when you get to the age of 22 or 23.”
He will have to work on his finishing and his decision making in the final third. That is what separates the best from the rest.
Sterling has added more goals to his game with time and Gray will have to do the same. At the moment, his end product is simply not up to the mark. The 23-year-old has scored just 2 goals in all competitions this season.