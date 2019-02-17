Brendan Rodgers urges Celtic to spend money

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has sent out a subtle message to the club hierarchy.
The Hoops boss wants the club to spend some money in the summer if they want to reach the next level.
Celtic were comfortably beaten by Valencia in the Europa League earlier the gulf in class between the two sides was evident at the game.
Rodgers knows that he will not be able to bridge the gap without top quality new players.
Speaking to the Daily Record, Brendan Rodgers claimed: “The money gives you belief. Otherwise lesser players would be up at that level. If you have players of that quality, and a big number of them, they have a belief. Sometimes ability-wise there isn’t a big difference – but the belief carried them to a certain stature. That’s the difference between a lot of the players at that next level.”
It will be interesting to see if the board grants his request and invest in new players at the end of this season. The Scottish champions revealed their healthy finances earlier this season and they certainly have the means to land a few good players.
Furthermore, the Dembele money was not spent in the summer and Celtic decided to splurge on loan signings in January. Therefore, they should have the cash reserves for a summer outlay.
There is no doubt that Celtic need to spend money if they want to do well in European football next season.