Brendan Rodgers showers praise on Celtic winger James Forrest

Brendan Rodgers has nothing but admiration for Celtic winger James Forrest who was simply brilliant against St Johnstone last week.
The 27-year-old scored four goals as Celtic managed a 6-0 win in their last Championship game. Forrest has been outstanding this season, and Rodgers has hailed him as a wonderful professional.
Forrest is a product of the Celtic academy. He made his senior debut in 2010 after graduating from the youth academy. He has progressed really well under Brendan Rodgers. The last season was his best, as he managed 17 goals in all competitions.
Rodgers is particularly impressed with how he keeps himself fit. The former Liverpool manager has applauded the the industry and professionalism of the Scotland international, saying he is a joy to work with.
He adds that Forrest impresses him in training week in week out, and that he takes great care of his health.
“He is a real joy to work with,” said Rodgers of Forrest, as quoted by the Evening Times. “It has been great watching him consistently perform and it all starts with his training. On a day to day basis he is out there every day working on his fitness and he is a wonderful professional.
“He really looks after his body. His availability for training puts him at a real high life and in good physical condition and so he can go out and perform. He has been very productive for us in the past few seasons and he started this season really well.
After a stuttering start to the season, Celtic have now jumped to second in the Scottish Premiership table behind Hearts. They face RB Leipzig next in Europa League clash on Thursday.