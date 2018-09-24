Brendan Rodgers sends out a message to Celtic fans

Celtic have made a poor start to their season by their standards and Brendan Rodgers believes that the fans should be alarmed.
The Scottish giants have not only disappointed in the league so far; they have managed to crash out of the Champions League as well.
With Rangers overtaking them in the table, there are serious question marks over their title credentials this season.
Celtic need to improve a lot in order to win the title this season and so far their performances have been abysmal.
Rodgers is under a lot of pressure and the Northern Irishman will need to figure out a solution soon.
The Celtic boss explained that the players need to perform better and do the basics properly. He also admitted that it is a challenge for the side and they will need to accept it.
When asked if the fans should be alarmed, he said: “Yes, I think they should. It’s a challenge. We have to accept that. There’s no doubt we need to be better. When you’re at the biggest clubs and you don’t win the heat comes onto you. That’s when you show you’re a Celtic player, manager, member of staff. You come together. When you lose games the spotlight will always be on you. You need to do the basics right. The basics cost us this time.”
Rodgers added that he won’t panic just yet and will look at the table after 10 games.
It will be interesting to see if the Hoops can improve and put together a winning run now.