Brendan Rodgers says James Forrest would flourish in the Premier League

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has lavished praise on James Forrest after his recent run of form.
The winger has been outstanding for club and country in the recent weeks and Rodgers believes that the Celtic man has the quality to flourish in the Premier League as well.
The Celtic boss revealed: “I’ve got no doubt, having worked in the Premier League, that he can play at that level. Absolutely 100 per cent, there would be no problems there. Some teams in the Premier League are playing just one game a week where you can recover and rest. So James would thrive, no question.”
Forrest will be delighted to hear these comments from his manager. He will be looking to build on his impressive form and guide Celtic to a title this season.
Brendan Rodgers’ men have recovered from a slow start to the season and Forrest has been instrumental for them.
The 27-year-old signed a new deal with the club recently but Rodgers expects some interest in his star man. However, he added that Forrest’s future is at Celtic.
The winger is a real fan favourite at the club and the Celtic fans will be hoping to hold on to him during his peak years.