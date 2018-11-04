Brendan Rodgers reacts to the Alfredo Morelos coin incident

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was struck with a coin while he was celebrating his goal against St Mirren yesterday.
A similar incident had happened earlier in the week involving Neil Lennon.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was asked to share his thoughts on the incident involving the Rangers forward. However, he seemed unhappy with the question.
Rodgers urged the reporters to ask him questions relating to Celtic and their performances.
His five-word response to the Morelos question was: “Nothing to do with me”.
Rodgers claimed that these questions are better directed towards the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.
Celtic picked up another convincing win over Hearts yesterday. The defending champions secured a thumping 5-0 win to move within a point of the Premiership summit.
Meanwhile, Rangers secured a 2-0 win over St Mirren thanks to goals from Candeias and Morelos.
Steven Gerrard’s men have been criticised in the recent weeks for their domestic form and the win will have given them some much needed relief.