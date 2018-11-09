Brendan Rodgers reacts to Celtic’s win over RB Leipzig

Celtic picked up an impressive win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Europa League last night.
Goals from Kieran Tierney and Odsonne Edouard handed a vital win to Brendan Rodgers’ side.
The Hoops went into the lead through Tierney’s goal early on in the first half. The Germans did well to get back into the game late in the second half.
Leipzig scored their equaliser on the 78th minute and Edouard responded with the winner just a minute later.
Brendan Rodgers revealed in his post-match presser that he urged the players to respond to the negative things on the pitch and his players have delivered.
Rodgers said: “We spoke about that before the game, to show yourself as top players you have to respond to things going negatively in the game. I believe the players are very good players and sometimes when it’s gone against us we’ve maybe not been as aggressive. But that’s the mark of really good players, when it goes against you in a game, if you have that fight in you and you have that spirit in you then you have the quality to go and hurt the opportunity to hurt the opposition and we did that right from the kick-off.”
Instead of struggling with the late equaliser from Leipzig, Celtic showed the fight to win the game immediately.
The win gives Celtic a decent chance of making it to the next round of the competition. The fans will be delighted with their side’s recent upturn in form.
Domestically, Celtic have been unstoppable in their last few games and they are starting to show their quality in Europe now.