Brendan Rodgers provides Celtic transfer update

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has sent out a positive transfer update for the fans.
Rodgers has confirmed that Celtic are looking to sign some players when the transfer window reopens in January.
Speaking to the media, the Celtic boss confirmed: “We’re assessing targets and the areas we need to strengthen in and improve. January is an important window. That’s an ongoing matter. I’m sure there will be enough talk in January about that. In the meantime, the focus is on the players that are here. The guys behind the scenes are working really hard, preparing for some players to come in.”
Celtic had a disappointing summer window and they lost a key player in Dembele as well. Clearly, the Scottish champions are looking to make amends now.
It will be interesting to see which positions Rodgers decides to strengthen.
Celtic are yet to spend the Dembele money and therefore they should have a significant budget for the January transfer window.
The Scottish giants are in need of an attacker and they could also use some defensive reinforcements. The Hoops are in red hot form right now and a couple of wise additions could help them defend their title.
The fans will be expecting some ambition from the board and the manager. It will be interesting to see if they can deliver now.