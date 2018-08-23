Brendan Rodgers must attempt to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Celtic on loan

Brendan Rodgers will be anxiously scratching his head as Celtic desperately need to bolster the squad, with time slowly running away.
Signing a defender is a priority for Rodgers, but he can’t ignore bolstering the midfield department as well. The club did manage to get a good transfer fee for Stuart Armstrong who joined Southampton this summer, but Celtic failed to replenish his void.
Celtic are yet to fill his void and with the Scottish transfer window due to close on August 31, it’s high time Rodgers acts and and signs a a quality midfielder, even if on loan.
With that in mind, he should take advantage of the situation of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and bring the player to Parkhead this month on a temporary basis.
The 22-year-old is reportedly seeking clarification of his role at Stamford Bridge this season under Maurizio Sarri. According to reports from The Mirror, he remains unsure about his immediate future at the club, and a loan move is still a genuine possibility.
Loftus-Cheek, who is on £35k-per-week wages at Chelsea, is a terrific young player and was superb for Crystal Palace on loan last season.
He is a technically gifted midfielder and would be a class above the rest if he moves to the north of the border. Rodgers worked with him during his days in charge of Chelsea’s youth academy and a reunion could just suit all parties involved.
Loftus-Cheek can’t move to any other Premier League club, and while moving abroad is a possibility, Rodgers must move for the talented midfielder and convince him to join the Scottish champions.
If he succeeds in luring him to Celtic, it would be one hell of a singing, and the move would be seen as some slick business from Rodgers. Loftus-Cheek could add massive quality to the side, and could just be the difference keeping rivals Rangers at bay.