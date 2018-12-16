Brendan Rodgers looking to sign two strikers for Celtic in January

Chris Sutton wrote in his column for the Daily Record recently that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers needs to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.
The Bhoys are doing fine in the Scottish Premiership, although this time they can expect a strong title challenge from Rangers and others.
However, if Rodgers is keen to do well in the Europa League, he should bolster his squad. Strike department is one of such areas where an immediate surgery is required.
Celtic already lost Moussa Dembele in the summer transfer window, but with Leigh Griffiths now out for an indefinite period of time over heath concerns, it has left Rodgers with Odsonne Edouard as the only recognised striker.
Rodgers has revealed that he will be looking to sign two strikers during the January transfer window.
The Celtic boss said that he wants three strikers in his ranks, which means, he needs at least two in January.
“We might need two in January because we want three strikers,” said Rodgers to The Scottish Sun.
“We know we can’t go through the number of games we have at the intensity we play at with the same striker. It’s something we’ll definitely look at. It’s always been a focus but Leigh’s situation narrows it.”
Celtic fans will be excited to hear what Rodgers has said. The Bhoys have been recently linked with a move for in-form Eredivise striker Fran Sol, but they face competition from Rangers and Leeds United as well.