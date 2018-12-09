Brendan Rodgers lavishes praise on Callum McGregor after Kilmarnock win

Celtic picked up a 5-1 win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish League yesterday.
Manager Brendan Rodgers has showered praise on midfielder Callum McGregor for his impressive display.
The win takes Celtic to the top of the table and the Hoops will be looking to stay there for the remainder of the season.
McGregor was excellent throughout the game and Rodgers has reacted to his performance during his post-match presser.
He said: “Callum McGregor [was] just incredible. His ball retention ability and touch and awareness to allow the speed of the game to continue.”
The 25-year-old will be delighted to hear these comments from his manager and he will be looking to keep on performing at a high level.
Meanwhile, James Forrest continued his excellent run of form with a brace as well. The Celtic boss heaped praise on the likes of Izaguirre and Ryan Christie as well.
Celtic are in red hot form right now and they will be favourites to retain the league title this season. They will be looking to carry this form into their midweek game in the Europa League now and secure a positive result.