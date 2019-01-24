Brendan Rodgers confirms Maryan Shved will join Celtic

Celtic have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old winger Maryan Shved in the recent weeks.
Manager Brendan Rodgers has now more or less confirmed that the Scottish giants will sign the talented attacker this month.
Speaking to Record, the Celtic boss said: “It’s an opportunity for the club to sign a young talented player but not one that will probably help us now. The club have been in contact with Maryan’s representatives and he’s a talented young player for the future. They’ll look to get the deal done and he’ll probably be out on loan and in during the summer. I haven’t seen a great deal of him. It’s something that’s come to the club through circumstance and he’s been watched and looked at but I can’t say I know a great deal about him. But what I have seen he’s a talent and something that will probably benefit the club in the future.”
Maryan is clearly a long term signing for Celtic and the Scottish giants will look to loan him out so he can develop with regular first team football.
He is unlikely to break into Rodgers’ first team plans anytime soon.
The likes of Scott Sinclair, James Forrest, Tim Weah, Oliver Burke can all play in his position and they are all ahead of him in the pecking order.
Shved is quite highly rated in Ukraine and if he manages to fulfill his potential with Celtic, they could have a major bargain on their hands.
The winger will add pace and agility to Celtic’s attack and the fans will be excited to see their new signing in action soon.