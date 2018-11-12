Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Brendan Rodgers confirms Kristoffer Ajer’s injury, Celtic fans react

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed the latest injury blow for Celtic during his post-match presser after the Livingston game.

Defender Kristoffer Ajer has broken his eye socket and the player is likely to be sidelined for a while now.

Rodgers confirmed that the player will require surgery. The extent of the layoff has not been confirmed yet.

Celtic are already without the likes of Jozo Simunovic, Cristian Gamboa, Scott Brown and Leigh Griffiths, Arzani and Kouassi due to injuries.

The highly talented young defender has not been a regular starter for the Hoops but he is an important squad player. Losing him will affect the depth in the defensive position for Celtic.

Filip Benkovic has been preferred to the Norwegian as the starter this season.

Celtic fans reacted to the news of the injury on Twitter and they wished the 20-year-old a speedy recovery.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

 

