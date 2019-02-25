Brendan Rodgers confirms he is fully focused on Celtic

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that he is fully focused on Celtic amid speculations about his future.
The Celtic boss has been linked with a move to Leicester City in the summer. The Foxes recently sacked Claude Puel after a poor run of results.
He said to BBC: “My job is to concentrate on the football aspect, and that is with Celtic. I’ve been stood here for two and a half years and I’ve been asked similar questions, my message is always very, very clear, I’m very concentrated on the game.”
It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of the season but there is no doubt that Rodgers is concentrating on the task at hand right now.
Celtic are fighting to defend their league title and they are in a great position to do so.
Rodgers will be hoping to secure more silverware this season and then decide on his future at the end of this season.
Leicester City is certainly an attractive proposition for any manager and it will be a massive step up from Celtic.
If the offer comes in, it will be hard for the former Liverpool boss to turn it down.
The Premier League side are far more ambitious and they have the resources to back Rodgers’ ambitions as well.
If he decides to move on, Celtic fans will certainly be disappointed. He is a fan favourite at Parkhead and he has done a tremendous job with them so far.