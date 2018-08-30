Brendan Rodgers comments on the transfer interest in Moussa Dembele

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele has been linked with a move away from the club.
The Frenchman is a target for Ligue 1 outfits Lyon and Marseille. According to Scottish Sun, the player has already agreed on terms with Lyon.
Lyon are looking to sign the player in a £15m-plus deal and it will be interesting to see whether they can get it over the line before the window closes.
Celtic are thought to be unwilling to sell the player this summer.
The Scottish giants are going through a rough patch and selling a key player could prove to be a big mistake. Celtic have already crashed out of the Champions League.
Furthermore, Rodgers has had a poor transfer window in terms of incomings and the fans would hate to see a key player leave without proper reinforcements.
The Celtic boss has now added to the fans’ worries with his comments on Dembele. Rodgers revealed that Dembele is phenomenal talent but he won’t be at Celtic forever. He believes that the player is likely to move on at some point.
Brendan Rodgers has admitted there is serious interest in Moussa Dembele, after reports linking him with a move to Lyon.
🗣 “He’s not going to be here forever.”#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/azB0a89WvR
— BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) August 29, 2018
He said: “He is a phenomenal talent. He came in here a couple of years ago and developed the way we thought he would. He is not going to be here forever, it was all part of his plan to come in like it is sometimes for a lot of European boys, they come in to develop and improve at a great club and then look to move on.”