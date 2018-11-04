Brendan Rodgers comments on the future of Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata

Dedryck Boyata was keen to leave Celtic in the summer transfer window, but the Bhoys rejected offers for him and managed to retain him at the club.
The 27-year-old was reportedly wanted by Fulham and the Cottagers and were even prepared to pay as much as £12 million in transfer fees.
Boyata since then has worked hard to win back the faith of his manager and fellow teammates, and has been brilliant this season for Brendan Rodgers’s side.
The Belgium defender, who joined the club in 2015 from Manchester City, is out of contract at Celtic next summer, and Rodgers has a big decision to make.
Rodgers is hopeful that he can keep hold of his star player and has suggested to The Scottish Sun that he hopes Boyata will be a part of the team next season.
The Celtic boss hopes that Boyata will sign a new contract with the Glasgow giants and commit a long-term future at the club.
“What is good is that he is focused and playing well. His development in the last couple of years has been fantastic.
“All I ask, whether they’re here for one day more or ten years more, is they give their all. I can ask no more from Dedryck because that’s what he has done.”
Boyata is arguably one of the best players in the current Celtic team, and his experience is invaluable to the side. It remains to be seen whether Celtic can convince him to sign a new deal.