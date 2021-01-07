Brendan Rodgers comments on Filip Benkovic’s potential return to Celtic

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has dropped a hint that Filip Benkovic could return to Celtic this season.

He said (via Daily Record): “It’s certainly a possibility. It’s a huge club and he did very well there. We haven’t had any contact but he’s back now and we will see what happens.





“Celtic would be a great move for him. He’s at the age where he really needs to be playing and that didn’t quite materialise at Cardiff.

“I would never blame another manager for not playing someone because circumstances can change all the time but unfortunately it didn’t work out.

“It’s quite simple really, it’s now a case of finding somewhere where he can go next and get some game time.”

The 23-year-old was on loan at the Scottish club in 2018 but his time there was plagued with injuries.

The Croatian will be hoping to prove himself at Celtic if he returns to the club once again.

Benkovic was on loan at Cardiff City this season but he has now returned to the Premier League club after failing to make his mark in the Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic make a move to sign Benkovic on a loan deal this month.

There is no doubt that Celtic need to improve defensively and think of each would be the ideal replacement for Chris Jullien who has suffered from a knee injury this season.

The Celtic fans will certainly be excited with the comments from their former manager regarding Benkovic’s potential January move and it remains to be seen if the two clubs can work out a transfer before the window closes.

Celtic are in desperate need of reinforcements and a quality signing like Benkovic would certainly help them a lot in the title race.

Benkovic needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he is unlikely to get that opportunity ahead of the likes of Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana and Caglar Soyuncu at Leicester.