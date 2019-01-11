Brendan Rodgers comments on Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has made a frank admission that some of the players need to go out on loan in January in search of regular first team action.
One of the players who could go out on loan is Youssouf Mulumbu. The 31-year-old midfielder joined the Bhoys in the summer transfer window, but after managing just three appearances and 155 minutes of action, he is set for a temporary exit.
Rodgers has admitted that Mulumbu will ‘probably’ go out on loan in January along with the likes of Jack Hendry and Lewis Morgan.
Rodgers said to the Daily Record: “Youssouf is at the age where he needs to play, really.
“He came in as a support player to the team, but he’s at the age really where he needs to play in the next part of the season, so he’ll probably go out on loan.”
Mulumbu is well down the Hoops pecking order, and Rodgers is willing to let him go on loan to find regular game time.
He joined Celtic in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer after leaving Kilmarnock at the end of 2017-18. The DR Congo international is a fine midfielder, and the former West Bromwich Albion player should not have any problem in finding a new club in January.