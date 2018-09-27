Brendan Rodgers breaks silence on Dedryck Boyata after red card

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wasn’t pleased with Dedryck Boyata after the Belgian centre-back was sent off late in Wednesday night’s Scottish League Cup clash with St Johnstone and will now miss the Hoops’ semi-final clash in October.
Boyata was given a red card for dissent after several warnings from referee John Beat and Rodgers admitted being frustrated with the defender’s behaviour. As per The Sun, he said: “It is a stupid red card. He has got enough opportunities to not get sent off.
“It was a very emotional game towards the end. Dedryck feels as if he should have got a free-kick and didn’t get it. In fairness to John, he gives him a chance not to get the red card. It’s not what we would want.”
Boyata will be a big loss to Celtic, as the 27-year-old has been largely ever-present this season. Rodgers’ men have struggled early into the new season, particular away from home, but they won’t want their hopes of League Cup glory being jeopardised by Boyata’s suspension.
The 11-cap international joined Celtic from Manchester City in 2015 and has gone on to make 110 appearances in all competitions, winning three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups. He’s been a terrific servant for the club and a key player at the heart of the defence.
Celtic supporters turned on Boyata after he tried to force a move away from Parkhead by allegedly feigning injury, but his performances are slowly helping to turn things around. In his absence, Rodgers will call upon Jack Hendry, but Kristoffer Ajer’s fitness may force the Celtic boss into making two changes ahead of their next outing.
