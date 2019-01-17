Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard believe Marco Bielsa didn’t break any rules by spying on opponents

Leeds United manager Marco Bielsa has come under heavy criticism in recent days after admitting to sending a member of the club staff to spy on Derby County’s training session ahead of last Friday’s Championship clash between both sides.
The controversial Argentine has since revealed that every Championship side has been spied on since his arrival at Elland Road during the summer, and he held a press conference yesterday detailing and analyzing how far he has gone studying opponents.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and his Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard have both reacted to the spying storm, and they both agree Bielsa hasn’t committed any crime.
“Bielsa’s an outstanding coach, someone I’ve admired for a long time,” the Celtic boss told Sky Sports.
“I’ve seen the word cheating being used but I think it’s a bit strong. Bielsa mentioned the culture of where he’s from. It doesn’t make it right but it’s something that’s probably gone on for a number of years.”
Gerrard added: “We need to respect the integrity of the game. I’m certainly one who believes in fair play and respect.
“I think Leeds have overstepped the mark in this case. But in football it’s natural that you are trying to get any advantage you can.”
Rodgers and Gerrard are surely aware that spying on opponents isn’t a new thing, but following Bielsa’s admission, they will be looking to prevent rival clubs from having access to their training sessions as they go head to head in challenging for the Scottish Premiership title.
Celtic and Rangers are level on points following a highly-contested first half of the campaign, and they are expected to fight to the finish for the prize as the Scottish topflight league resume action after the winter break.