Brendan Rodgers admits leaving Celtic when he did was not ideal

Celtic are aiming to win ten Scottish Premiership titles in a row having won the last eight, and given their unrivalled domestic dominance, not many can bet against them.
The Hoops secured their third consecutive treble last term, but were dealt a huge blow that almost threatened to derail their campaign in February.
Brendan Rodgers left his position as manager to link up with English Premier League side Leicester City, and many Celtic fans still hold it against him.
Neil Lennon was appointed as his successor on an interim basis, eventually getting the job permanently a few months later, helping the side to the Premiership and Scottish Cup.
Celtic have started the new season impressively, putting bitter rivals and fierce competition Rangers to the sword at Ibrox and currently on top of the league table.
Rodgers is also doing well at Leicester, with the Foxes tipped to break into the English top-flight’s top-six.
Having left Celtic in controversial circumstances, the former Liverpool boss has now admitted the timing of his departure wasn’t ideal, but he insists he left the Bhoys in a good place.
“I lived my dream managing Celtic, a club I supported. That journey will always be with me,” Rodgers told The Telegraph.
“But every manager and players will have goals and objectives they want to achieve in their career.
“Your situation can change very quickly. We won seven trophies on the spin and if I felt I could not take Celtic further it had to be the right club and I thought Leicester was too good an opportunity to turn down. The timing was not ideal but I left the team in a good place.”
Rodgers wasn’t ready to risk missing out on a Premier League job when it came calling again, and he had to take the decision even though he knew it would cost him his relationship with the Celtic faithful.
He was always going to leave Parkhead having attracted the bigwigs once again following the successful campaigns, but many argue he should have waited till the end of the season – and Rodgers agrees.