Brazilian legend Rivaldo backs West Ham’s Felipe Anderson to shine

Brazilian legend Rivaldo is confident that Felipe Anderson will shine for West Ham this season.
The 25-year-old Anderson arrived at the London Stadium during the summer transfer window in a club record £36 million move from Lazio.
The Hammers forked out more than £100 million during the transfer window on new players in a bid to improve upon their performances.
However, things have not gone according to plan as they have so far lost all four of their League games and are rooted to the bottom of the standings.
Most of the players have been poor thus far, with the exception of Anderson, Marko Arnautovic and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.
Anderson was particularly impressive during the 3-1 defeat against Arsenal and caused problems for the Gunners defense throughout the game.
If the East Londoners want to improve going forward, it is likely that Anderson will have to be on song.
Rivaldo told the Daily Star: “He is a nice player, capable of adapting to English football. Yes, he will face some difficulties such as the physical demands of the league. But when you’re talented and professional you could prove your value and I believe he will succeed. West Ham is not a top team in England but is a reasonable club where he can improve, and show his quality as a player in order to make another jump in the future, perhaps to a bigger English club.”
Stats from Transfermarkt.