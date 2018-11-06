Brazilian journalist Dassler Marques joins Liverpool’s South American scouting team

Liverpool have appointed Brazilian journalist Dassler Marques as one of their scouts in South America.
The revered journalist announced on Twitter that he has quit Brazilian news outlet Universo Online Esporte and journalism in order to exploit new things, and more importantly, join the Reds scouting network in his country and on the continent.
Marques comes highly-recommended as he is an avid follower of Brazilian youth football and is extremely knowledgeable on Brazilian talents and potential.
His appointment comes as a huge boost in terms of identifying hidden gems on the South American continent.
Após aprendizados, sonhos e principalmente amigos feitos, deixei o UOL hoje.
Hora de voar fora do jornalismo, aprender coisas novas, realizar outros sonhos e fazer novos amigos em um novo time. Passo agora a trabalhar como scout (observador) do Liverpool no Brasil e A.Latina.
— Dassler Marques (@dasslermarques) November 5, 2018
Liverpool have a rich history of signing South Americans, with three Brazil internationals currently on the first-team, while
The continent boasts of young football talents aplenty, and adding an experienced journalist in Marques to their scouting network will help the Anfield outfit in discovering extraordinary potentials that can be added to their youth sides and polished into being the finished article for the senior team going forward.
The footballing nation of Brazilian remains one of the go-to countries for the best youngsters in the game, and with Marques’ help, Liverpool can be rest-assured of landing the best of the rest as far as talented kids go going forward.