Blog Teams Liverpool Brazilian journalist Dassler Marques joins Liverpool’s South American scouting team

Brazilian journalist Dassler Marques joins Liverpool’s South American scouting team

6 November, 2018 English Premier League, General Football News, Liverpool, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Liverpool have appointed Brazilian journalist Dassler Marques as one of their scouts in South America.

The revered journalist announced on Twitter that he has quit Brazilian news outlet Universo Online Esporte and journalism in order to exploit new things, and more importantly, join the Reds scouting network in his country and on the continent.

Marques comes highly-recommended as he is an avid follower of Brazilian youth football and is extremely knowledgeable on Brazilian talents and potential.

His appointment comes as a huge boost in terms of identifying hidden gems on the South American continent.

Liverpool have a rich history of signing South Americans, with three Brazil internationals currently on the first-team, while

The continent boasts of young football talents aplenty, and adding an experienced journalist in Marques to their scouting network will help the Anfield outfit in discovering extraordinary potentials that can be added to their youth sides and polished into being the finished article for the senior team going forward.

The footballing nation of Brazilian remains one of the go-to countries for the best youngsters in the game, and with Marques’ help, Liverpool can be rest-assured of landing the best of the rest as far as talented kids go going forward.

Joe Worrall comments on his future, Rangers fans react

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

The Pep Guardiola of soccer writing?