Brands’ blunder could see Everton take £13.5m hit on Niasse

It’s no secret that Oumar Niasse is finished at Everton. The 29-year-old was left out of the squad photo this season, hasn’t made a single appearance in any competition and is out of contract in 2020.
Marcel Brands hasn’t attempted to extend Niasse’s stay past next summer and seems content with taking a £13.5m hit on the striker. But how did we get here?
The Senegalese international has been on the periphery at Everton for more than 12 months. He made just seven appearances in 2018/19 and spent the majority of the campaign on loan at Cardiff City.
Niasse failed to score for either club and has since been frozen out on Merseyside. Brands was tasked with the challenge of offloading him last summer and couldn’t deliver.
Trabzonspor were linked with a move for Niasse but nothing came of the speculation. If clubs were unwilling to pay money for the 29-year-old over the summer, they’re unlikely to spend in January.
Niasse will be able to agree a pre-contract deal with an overseas side, so it’s likely that he’ll leave on a free transfer. Brands must take some responsibility if the centre-forward departs without Everton making back any of the £13.5m spent in 2016.
