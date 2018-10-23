Boyd says Morelos is ‘good’ and ‘can’t be faulted’

Kilmarnock forward Kris Boyd was full of praise for Alfredo Morelos in the aftermath of Rangers’ 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical, saying the striker “was good” and “can’t be faulted” for his performance on Sunday afternoon.
Boyd, who has made 212 appearances in all competitions for Rangers in two stints, was speaking to Sky Sports Football (h/t HITC) and was delighted with Morelos’ showing at New Douglas Park.
He said: “I think he huffed and puffed in terms of in front of goal, but he doesn’t go away. His link-up play was good today, his work-rate can’t be faulted. I would be the first to admit I was very critical at the start because I thought there were a lot of things that he could do better.”
Morelos joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki in 2017 and has gone on to make 63 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, scoring and creating 46 goals. The 22-year-old has been a regular under Steven Gerrard this season, scoring four goals and making five assists in nine league outings, in addition to 11 contributed goals in the Europa League and League Cup combined.
He’s been in fantastic scoring form this season and has played nearly every minute in the league after August’s red card against Aberdeen. Rangers are currently fifth in the Premiership with 17 points from nine games. Morelos has contributed to 41% of their goals so far and appears to be making the right impression upon on-lookers in regard to his industry in and out of possession.
Stats from Transfermarkt.