Boyata could leave Celtic with future uncertain in January, Rodgers eyes replacement

According to Sunday Post, Olympiacos are interested in Dedryck Boyata and could lodge a bid for his signature in January. The Belgian international has an uncertain future at Parkhead with his contract expiring next summer and if Celtic can’t convince Boyata to put pen to paper on an extension, they could cash in on him in January.
The Hoops centre-back has made 122 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 22 goals. He joined Celtic from Manchester City in 2015 and has gone on to win three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups. Nevertheless, Boyata wanted out of Parkhead last summer and had a major dispute with Celtic after being denied an exit.
After patching things up with manager Brendan Rodgers, Boyata returned to the first-team and has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season. If the 28-year-old does leave Celtic, the Premiership leaders have identified a potential replacement – Samir Memisevic. The Bosnia-Herzegovina centre-back plays for FC Groningen and will be out of contract next summer.
He’s been a regular in the Dutch Eredivisie this season, making 14 league appearances and scoring two goals, and has an uncertain future due to his contract expiring.
Stats from Transfermarkt.