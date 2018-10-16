Boyata could leave Celtic, Rodgers faced with conundrum in January

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Dedryck Boyata could be on his way out of Celtic as he’s unwilling to sign a new contract. The Hoops centre-back nearly left during the summer after refusing to play under Brendan Rodgers after his move from Parkhead was blocked, and the Celtic manager is left with a conundrum on what to do with Boyata in January – cash in early or risk losing him for nothing the following summer.
Boyata joined Celtic from Manchester City in 2015 and has gone on to make 113 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 22 goals. The 27-year-old, who has represented the Belgium national team on 12 occasions, has won three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups at Celtic. He’s eyeing a move away from Parkhead, however, which gives Rodgers a difficult decision to make on his future.
With Boyata’s contract expiring at the end of the season and looking unlikely to put pen to paper on an extension, Celtic could opt to sell the defender and cash in when he still has value. They could retain his services until next summer and allow him to leave for nothing, however. If Rodgers believes keeping Boyata will greatly improve Celtic’s chances of successfully defending the title, he could be kept for the campaign.
Stats from Transfermarkt.