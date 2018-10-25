Boyata could leave Celtic, Besiktas considering a move as replacement for Vida

According to Turkish Football, Dedryck Boyata could be on his way out of Celtic, with Besiktas the latest to be linked with his signature. The Turkish Super Lig side are reportedly seeking a replacement for Domagoj Vida who Haberler say could be on his way to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad.
Boyata tried to force a move away from Celtic over the summer, refusing to play early into the new season before the transfer window closed and he returned to first-team action 10 days after manager Brendan Rodgers spoke out about the incident.
With the Belgian international having yet to put pen to paper on a contract extension, it’s believed he is still seeking an exit at the end of his current deal next summer. Boyata will be able to sign a pre-contract deal with a club outside of the UK when the winter transfer window opens in January.
Besiktas don’t want to leave themselves short at centre-back if Vida leaves, so they’re looking to be proactive and have Boyata’s potential signing ready. The 27-year-old, who joined Celtic from Manchester City in 2015, has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season.
Stats from Transfermarkt.