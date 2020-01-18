Bouy won’t train with Leeds, doesn’t stay in England and refuses to terminate contract

Leeds United are desperate to be rid of Ouasim Bouy before the January transfer window shuts. He’s been accused of falling out of love with football and just sitting on a paycheck until it runs out.
The 26-year-old hasn’t made a single appearance since joining on a free transfer from Juventus in 2017 and has no desire to train with Leeds, play competitive football or even stay in the country.
According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, Bouy wasn’t training with the first-team over the summer, is frequently going back to Holland during the season and won’t agree a contract termination with Leeds.
He said: “From time to time he goes back to Holland… Leeds haven’t been able to sever (his contract)… in the summer he was training at completely different times to the first team.”
Bouy was immediately loaned out to CyD Leonesa (August 2, 2017 – January 1, 2018) upon his arrival at Leeds, but he made only four appearances for the Spaniards and save the move cut short. The following season, he re-joined PEC Zwolle () and played 23 times in all competitions.
There was no place for the midfielder in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, however, but moving him on has proven difficult. Leeds can’t agree a compensation package to terminate his deal and no clubs appear keen on signing somebody who doesn’t want to train or play any games this season.
Unfortunately for Leeds, Bouy still has 18 months remaining on his contract. If Leeds can’t agree a mutual cancellation or sell the midfielder to another club, they could be stuck with him until 2021.
