Bouy could exit Leeds this summer

Ouasim Bouy could be on his way out of Leeds this summer after finding himself on the periphery almost immediately after joining the club. Bouy signed a four-year deal from Juventus in 2017, but he’s spent the last two years away from Elland Road.
The 25-year-old has been loaned out to Cultural Leonesa (August 2, 2017 – January 1, 2018) and PEC Zwolle (August 24, 2018 – June 30, 2019) and may not have a future in Yorkshire. Bouy still has two years remaining on his deal at Leeds, but it’s hard to see him staying as he’s surplus to requirements.
The Moroccan midfielder, who was born in the Netherlands, has made 17 Eredivisie appearances this season. Bouy has amassed 1022 minutes of playing time, making 12 chances, averaging 46 passes-per-game with 84% accuracy, winning 18 aerial duels (51%), blocking 12 shots/passes/crosses, making 27 clearances and averaging a tackle (13) or interception (10) every 45 minutes.
Bouy hasn’t been a regular at the MAC³PARK Stadion, especially in the last three months. The midfielder has made only four league appearances between mid-February and mid-May, spending the majority of his time as an unused substitute. Whether his former club will look to bring Bouy back this summer remains to be seen, but he doesn’t appear to have a future in Yorkshire.
Stats from Transfermarkt.